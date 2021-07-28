U.S. women stifle ROC to win 3x3 basketball in sport's Olympic debut

After a tight game with France in the semifinal, the U.S. women came out to send a message early in the final in the new Olympic sport of 3x3 basketball.

No easy buckets.

The U.S. defense simply suffocated the ROC's scorers to jump out to an early lead and made smart drives to the hoop to put the ROC in foul trouble, converting for an 18-15 win that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

Stefanie Dolson dominated the glass with nine rebounds and scored seven points, including four free throws after drawing a steady stream of fouls. Kelsey Plum, the team's sparkplug throughout the tournament, added five points despite missing all three of her 2-point shots.

In fact, 2-point shooting was the only thing the U.S. did not do well in this final, missing all seven of their shots, including an ill-advised attempt by Dolson.

But the defense made the difference. Allisha Gray was the stopper as the U.S. held Olga Frolkina, who led the tournament in scoring average coming into the game, to a single point.