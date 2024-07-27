U.S. women's water polo easily defeats Greece in first game of gold medal defense

The U.S. women's water polo team opened the Paris Olympics with a decisive 15-6 win over Greece.

Team USA is working toward a record fourth straight gold medal, while Greece is playing in its first Olympics since 2008.

Up next, the U.S. women's water polo team will face Spain on Monday, July 29 — a rematch of the Tokyo gold medal game.

A player to watch in these games is Ryann Neushul of Santa Barbara. She is the third woman in her family to play on the Olympic team. KSBY News spoke to Neushul before she headed to Paris for the games. Watch her interview below —