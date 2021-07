The women's 100m breaststroke gold medal is staying in the U.S., just not the lower 48.

There's a new champion in women's swimming: Alaska's Lydia Jacoby. The American shocked the field by winning the women's 100m breaststroke in 1:04.95.

She and teammate Lilly King sandwiched South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker for medals, with King taking bronze in 1:05.54.

Is this a changing of the guard? More to come.