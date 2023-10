Two females have been rescued after their car went 75 feet down the side of San Marcos Rd. in Santa Barbra.

It happened just below the Trout Club.

Search and rescue crews, Santa Barbara Country Fire, and USDA Forest Service responded to the incident.

Rescuers used rope systems to reach the vehicle where the two females were trapped.

Within an hour they were rescued without injuries and were released on their own accord.

The car was later recovered using a heavy-tow truck.