Verstappen wins 1st F1 title with last lap pass of Hamilton

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship by passing Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in a controversial ending to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton led 51 of the 58 laps and had the race in control until a crash with five laps left changed the outcome.

F1 allowed one final lap of racing and Verstappen sailed past Hamilton in turn five then closed out his first world title.

Verstappen is the first-ever Dutch champion.

The 24-year-old gave Red Bull its first title since 2013. Mercedes filed two protests after the race, which were dismissed more than four hours after the checkered flag.

