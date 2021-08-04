Water Polo Day 12: Team USA bites the dust, Spain remains perfect

Spain downs U.S. to remain undefeated

The United States kept Spain at bay during the first half of their quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center on Wednesday, but the European team dumped the Americans in the last two quarters, winning 12-8.

Spain moves onto the semifinals, where they will face Serbia. The team remains perfect -- six for six, between their five preliminary matches and this quarterfinal -- at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Greece breezes by Montenegro

Greece, who had previously topped their Group A preliminary pool with four wins and a single draw, went up one point in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth for a 10-4 bashing of Montenegro. They now enter the top half of the semifinals bracket, where they will face either Croatia or Hungary.

Should they win their semifinal and Spain win theirs, the gold medal match will consist of the only two water polo teams who haven't lost yet at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Italy's comeback comes up short against Serbia

The final score of this match doesn't accurately represent how close the second half was. Serbia jumped to a 9-3 lead after scoring five goals in the first quarter and four in the second, but the Italians sharpened their defensive play in Quarters 3 and 4, ultimately outscoring their opponents 3-1 in the last 16 minutes.

The advantage Serbia built in the first quarters was too large to overcome, though, and Italy saw its Olympic run end before it could play for a medal.

Team captain Filip Filipovic scored Serbia's last goal to bring up the final 10-6 score and secure his team's place in a semifinal match against Spain.