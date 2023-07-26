Woods Humane Society announces 'Kitten Twofer' event

Woods Humane Society announced a two-for-one kitten adoption promotion from July 29 - 30, aiming to find kittens and their companion a home during the height of kitten season.

The "Kitten Twofer" event will be held at both Woods locations and reduces standard kitten adoption fees to $75 per kitten under 5-years-old when adopted in pairs.

"Perhaps because of veterinarian shortages nationwide and the rising costs of pet care, this has been a very busy kitten season,” said Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux.

L'Heureux said there are many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs.

“Kittens have spurts of energy throughout the day and can require a lot of attention and handling from adopters. With another young playmate in the home, however, they have built-in entertainment, the comfort of company, a socialization helper and a grooming partner to help them stay clean and healthy, thus taking some of the pressure off of adopters and helping to ensure successful, forever adoptions,” she said.

L'Heureux added that the shelter currently has 31 kittens available and 68 more in foster.

The event is being sponsored by SLOCAL Roots, which will be holding an in-store donation drive during the event and will sponsor up to 26 kitten adoptions over the weekend.

All the kittens are already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, licensed and treated for parasites. The adoptions include a voluntary 30-day pet insurance and free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.