Flights to Ukraine halted or redirected as crisis brews

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
An instructor shows a woman how to use a Kalashnikov assault rifle, as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides. U.S. officials say Russia's buildup of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 9:07 AM, Feb 13, 2022
MOSCOW (AP) — Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West.

The White House said President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios.” It said Biden would talk with Zelensky later Sunday.

Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to hold military maneuvers in neighboring Belarus, a close ally of Moscow.

