Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

items.[0].image.alt
Gregorio Borgia/AP
From left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Italy G20 Summit
APTOPIX Italy G20 Summit
Italy G20 Summit
APTOPIX Italy G20 Summit
Posted at 1:56 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 16:56:42-04

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have agreed to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries.

They’ve also made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century.”

The commitments came as the Group of 20 biggest economies wrapped up a two-day Rome summit before the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The outcome disappointed climate activists, the chief of the U.N. and Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the commitments agreed to in Rome were mere “drops in a rapidly warming ocean.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia and China "basically didn’t show up” with commitments to address the scourge of climate change.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png