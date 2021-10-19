Watch
Haiti gang seeks $17M for kidnapped US missionaries

Odelyn Joseph/AP
A man walks in the middle of a street empty of traffic due to the general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Workers angry about the nation's lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a US-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang. (AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn)
Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 19, 2021
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U,S.-based missionary group has demanded a $17 million ransom for them.

That's according to Haiti’s justice minister, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Liszt Quitel says the gang is demanding $1 million per person for the 16 Americans and one Canadian. A wave of kidnappings in Haiti has prompted a protest strike that shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to the country's anemic economy. Unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday.

