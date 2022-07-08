Watch Now
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 23:55:03-04

UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Japanese broadcaster NHK says police captured male suspect at scene of apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Abe.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament's upper house.

