Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Japanese broadcaster NHK says police captured male suspect at scene of apparent shooting of former Prime Minister Abe.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament's upper house.

