Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of S.Korean ties
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
Kim Jong Un
Posted at 7:03 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:03:08-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader has criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in and threatened a “complete destruction” of relations hours after Moon said South Korea’s growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations.

Moon made the comments after South Korea’s first successful test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The test came hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the sea.

In a statement, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized Moon’s description of the North Korean missile tests as a provocation and warned of a “complete destruction” of relations if Moon continues with what she described as slander of North Korea.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."