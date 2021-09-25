Watch
Leaders at UN face global concern over regional conflicts

EDUARDO MUNOZ/AP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz /Pool Photo via AP)
UN General Assembly
Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of Haiti
Narendra Modi
Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 15:26:23-04

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local. There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.

These are in full view as leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was measured in his push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing — albeit predictable — rhetoric that landed hours earlier.

In his speech, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry said inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington, whose treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers has prompted an outcry.

