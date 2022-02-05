Watch
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
Rescue workers roll cylinders as they attempt to build a tunnel to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A third day of efforts to rescue the who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 17:01:23-05

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days. Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene Saturday evening saw the boy, Rayan, wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents were escorted to an ambulance before he emerged.

His plight had captured worldwide attention.

Rayan fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) well and was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely. Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch.

