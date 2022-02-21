Myanmar seeks to have Rohingya case thrown out of UN court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar’s military rulers have sought to have a case at the United Nations’ top court that accuses the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority in 2017 dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Public hearings at the International Court of Justice went ahead Monday amid questions about who should represent Myanmar in the aftermath of the military take-over of the country last year.

A shadow administration known as the National Unity Government made up of representatives including elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking their seats by the military takeover had argued that it should be representing Myanmar in court.

But, instead, it was the administration installed by the military.