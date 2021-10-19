North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea that was likely designed to be launched from a submarine.

The test firing is possibly the most significant demonstration of North Korea's military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Tuesday's launch came hours after the U.S. reaffirmed an offer to resume talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. It underscored how North Korea has continued to expand its military capabilities during the pause in diplomacy.

North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2019. It has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the U.S.