Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Emilio Morenatti/AP
Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 1:02 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 04:02:45-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.

The attack could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.

Explosions sounded before dawn Friday in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting.

Ukraine’s president pleaded for international help to fend off the attack that could topple his democratically elected government.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, but the blasts came amid signs that the capital and largest Ukrainian city was increasingly threatened following a day of fighting that left more than 100 Ukrainians dead.

