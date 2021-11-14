Watch
Scientists skeptical on how alive 1.5 temperature limit iS

Alastair Grant/AP
Climate activists hold a demonstration through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 17:29:06-05

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — While world leaders hail the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, scientists are much more skeptical.

Leaders say Saturday's deal keeps the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.

Scientists say if that goal is alive, it's on life support and probably is closer to dead.

Researchers say progress was made to curb global warming but it wasn't nearly enough. They say the world is still on path to likely push past 2 degrees of warming, forget 1.5 degrees.

