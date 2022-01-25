Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

items.[0].image.alt
Alexei Alexandrov/AP
A serviceman stands holding his machine-gun in a trench on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants at frontline with Ukrainian government forces in Slavyanoserbsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Ukraine Russia
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:35:32-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders are seeking to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia is not imminent.

Those comments came even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses.

Russia has denied it is planning an assault. But it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.

Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy last week failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further.

NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png