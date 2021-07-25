World No. 1 Lee Dae-Hoon upset in taekwondo Round of 16

South Korea's Lee Dae-Hoon was taken out of taekwondo action far sooner than anyone expected.

The No. 1 seed in men's 68 kg, Dae-Hoon was defeated by Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in Round of 16 competition. Dae-Hoon had a commanding lead over Rashitov in the third frame, but Rashitov scored eight points to take a late lead before Dae-Hoon tied the score with 11 second to go. The bout went to the golden round and Rashitov landed a two-point tunk shot just 17 seconds into the extra period to win it.

Dae-Hoon is a three-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist (silver in London, bronze in Rio).

Rashitov, just 19 years old, most recently won gold at the 2019 Military World Games in the men's 58 kg weight class.

This upset came shortly after Great Britain's two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones was eliminated in Round of 16 as well.