Bank of England unveils designs of banknote featuring King Charles III

The Bank of England unveiled designs of banknotes that'll feature Britain's King Charles III.

On Tuesday, the Bank said they expect to place them into circulation by the middle of 2024.

In a statement, the Bank said the portrait would appear on all of its five, 10, 20, and 50 British pound polymer banknotes.

The Bank of England said Charles' image would be featured on the front of the banknotes and in the see-through security window.

The Bank added that the rest of the banknotes' design would remain the same, which features the late Queen Elizabeth II on the front.

The Bank said the new banknotes would be printed to replace worn-out ones and "to meet any overall increase in demand."

Charles became king when his mother died in September at 96.