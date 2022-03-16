Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Japan

Japan is under a tsunami advisory after the northern part of the country experienced a powerful earthquake.

Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and the preliminary epicenter is near the coast of Fukushima on Wednesday evening.

The Agency says the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and warns there is “a possibility of a destructive local tsunami.”

The region was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.