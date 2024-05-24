Yoga program expands throughout San Luis Obispo County libraries

We have another reason to visit a local library besides to get a book.

San Luis Obispo County Libraries are joining with California State Parks and Empower Yoga to host free yoga classes for patrons throughout June and July.

The community partnership is an effort to increase overall positivity on the Central Coast and expands to nine different areas.

These events come after a review that looked into 59 studies that show that doing yoga impacts heart rate variability and the vagus nerve.

In other words, it increases a person's ability to show kindness and compassion.

Yoga is also known to shift brain chemistry, which leads to less "grey matter" in the brain's cortex. And as it just so happens, that's where we experience positive states, aka joy and happiness.

If you are interested in taking a class, go to this link.

Here is a list of dates, times, and locations of each class:

Arroyo Grande Library

800 W. Branch

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420



Wednesday, July 10th, 3-4pm

Wednesday, July 17th, 3-4pm

Wednesday, July 24th, 3-4pm

Wednesday, July 31st, 3-4pm

Atascadero Library

6555 Capistrano

Atascadero, CA 93422



Thursday, June 6th, 11-12pm

Thursday, June 13th, 11-12pm

Thursday, June 20th, 11-12pm

Thursday, June 27th, 11-12pm

Cambria Library (Chair Yoga)

1043 Main St.

Cambria, CA 93428



Wednesday, July 10th, 4-5pm

Wednesday, July 17th, 4-5pm

Wednesday, July 24th, 4-5pm

Wednesday, July 31st, 4-5pm

Los Osos

2075 Palisades

Los Osos, CA 93402



Wednesday, July 10th, 6-7pm

Wednesday, July 17th, 6-7pm

Wednesday, July 24th, 6-7pm

Wednesday, July 31st, 6-7pm

Oceano Library (Bilingual)

1511 19th St

Oceano, CA 93445



Tuesday, June 4th, 10:00-11am

Tuesday, June 11th, 10:00-11am

Tuesday, June 18th, 10:00-11am

Tuesday, June 25th, 10:00-11am

San Luis Obispo Library

995 Palm Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403



Wednesday, June 5th, 11-12pm

Wednesday, June 12, 11:30-12:30pm

Wednesday, June 19, 11-12pm

Wednesday, June 26, 11-12pm

San Miguel Library (Bilingual, Family-focused)

254 13th St

San Miguel, CA 93451



Saturday, June 8th, 12-1pm

Saturday, June 15th, 12-1pm

Saturday, June 22nd, 12-1pm

Saturday, June 29th, 12-1pm

Shandon Library (Bilingual)

195 N 2nd St

Shandon, CA 93461



Saturday, June 8th, 2-3pm

Saturday, June 15th, 2-3pm

Saturday, June 22nd, 2-3pm

Saturday, June 29th, 2-3pm

Shell Beach Library

230 Leeward Ave

Shell Beach CA 93449

