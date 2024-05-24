Yoga program expands throughout San Luis Obispo County libraries

We have another reason to visit a local library besides to get a book.
San Luis Obispo County Libraries are joining with California State Parks and Empower Yoga to host free yoga classes for patrons throughout June and July.
The community partnership is an effort to increase overall positivity on the Central Coast and expands to nine different areas.
These events come after a review that looked into 59 studies that show that doing yoga impacts heart rate variability and the vagus nerve.
In other words, it increases a person's ability to show kindness and compassion.
Yoga is also known to shift brain chemistry, which leads to less "grey matter" in the brain's cortex. And as it just so happens, that's where we experience positive states, aka joy and happiness.
If you are interested in taking a class, go to this link.
Here is a list of dates, times, and locations of each class:
Arroyo Grande Library
800 W. Branch
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
- Wednesday, July 10th, 3-4pm
- Wednesday, July 17th, 3-4pm
- Wednesday, July 24th, 3-4pm
- Wednesday, July 31st, 3-4pm
Atascadero Library
6555 Capistrano
Atascadero, CA 93422
- Thursday, June 6th, 11-12pm
- Thursday, June 13th, 11-12pm
- Thursday, June 20th, 11-12pm
- Thursday, June 27th, 11-12pm
Cambria Library (Chair Yoga)
1043 Main St.
Cambria, CA 93428
- Wednesday, July 10th, 4-5pm
- Wednesday, July 17th, 4-5pm
- Wednesday, July 24th, 4-5pm
- Wednesday, July 31st, 4-5pm
Los Osos
2075 Palisades
Los Osos, CA 93402
- Wednesday, July 10th, 6-7pm
- Wednesday, July 17th, 6-7pm
- Wednesday, July 24th, 6-7pm
- Wednesday, July 31st, 6-7pm
Oceano Library (Bilingual)
1511 19th St
Oceano, CA 93445
- Tuesday, June 4th, 10:00-11am
- Tuesday, June 11th, 10:00-11am
- Tuesday, June 18th, 10:00-11am
- Tuesday, June 25th, 10:00-11am
San Luis Obispo Library
995 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93403
- Wednesday, June 5th, 11-12pm
- Wednesday, June 12, 11:30-12:30pm
- Wednesday, June 19, 11-12pm
- Wednesday, June 26, 11-12pm
San Miguel Library (Bilingual, Family-focused)
254 13th St
San Miguel, CA 93451
- Saturday, June 8th, 12-1pm
- Saturday, June 15th, 12-1pm
- Saturday, June 22nd, 12-1pm
- Saturday, June 29th, 12-1pm
Shandon Library (Bilingual)
195 N 2nd St
Shandon, CA 93461
- Saturday, June 8th, 2-3pm
- Saturday, June 15th, 2-3pm
- Saturday, June 22nd, 2-3pm
- Saturday, June 29th, 2-3pm
Shell Beach Library
230 Leeward Ave
Shell Beach CA 93449
- Tuesday, June 4th, 10-11am
- Tuesday, June 11, 10-11am
- Tuesday, June 18th, 10-11am
- Tuesday, June 25th, 10-11am