NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

The NFL has suspended five players for violating its gambling policy.

Four of the five players are on the Detroit Lions.

Three players — Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney — are suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, and can petition for reinstatement after the 2023 season, the league said.

Two players — Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams — are suspended for the team's first six regular season games of the 2023 season, but are still eligible to participate in off-season and pre-season activities, including pre-season games, the NFL said.

With news of the suspensions, the Lions announced that they have released Cephus and Moore.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. "These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Williams' agency, Alliance Sports, offered a statement saying Williams takes responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic, but clarified he is not suspended for betting on football.

"It is important to note that Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility," Williams' agency said in a statement. "Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible."

League policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

The NFL released a statement saying it has found no evidence that the suspended players had inside information or compromised games in any way.

Last month, the NFL reinstated Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley after serving his one-year suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.

