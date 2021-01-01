Nina Lozano is co-anchor of KSBY News every weeknight at 5:00, 6:00, 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. She joined the KSBY News team in October 2020.

Before moving to the Central Coast, Nina spent 3 years at KTNV-TV, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, Nevada where she was an anchor and reporter. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter in Rochester, New York.

“I’m very happy to join KSBY and live in California’s beautiful Central Coast. I am humbled by this opportunity to serve the community and tell people's stories. Being a part of this community makes me proud to call the Central Coast home."

Nina is from the Philippines and is a proud graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman where she received her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communications. In 2014, Nina moved to Tampa, Florida to start her broadcast career as an intern at WFLA-TV.

