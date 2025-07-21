Annual Cactus & Succulent Society showcase draws in plant enthusiasts

This weekend in Nipomo, plant enthusiasts gathered for the Central Coast Cactus & Succulent Society's yearly Show & Sale.

Hundreds of cacti and succulents filled Olympic Hall at Nipomo High School on Saturday and Sunday, competing to win awards in several different categories.

A wide variety of plants and handmade pottery were also on display for visitors to browse and buy.

Nick Wilkinson, owner of Grow Nursery in Cambria, told KSBY that the yearly event offers visitors a unique experience.

"This show has a huge diversity in shapes, sizes, [and] colors of different types of plants. So, you get to see lots of different kinds of things here that you wouldn't normally get to see. It's a really cool event for that," Wilkinson said.

2025 marks the 17th year that the Show & Sale has been hosted on the Central Coast.

You can check out the Central Coast Cactus & Succulent Society's other events by visiting its website.