Anonymous online tip prompts 'secure in place' protocol at Nipomo High

Students, teachers and staff at Nipomo High School were securing in place Tuesday afternoon.

The safety measure was issued out of “an abundance of caution” after a Lucia Mar Unified School District spokesperson says they received an anonymous online tip and reached out to local law enforcement.

Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly just arriving at the school as of 1:40 p.m.

The district is asking people to not come to the campus. Students and staff were said to initially be staying in their classrooms but as of 1:45 p.m., KSBY was told they were being escorted to another area on campus so they have access to restrooms and will be served lunch.

District officials say the students also have access to phones and their devices. Their backpacks remain in the classroom “as a precaution.”

No other information was immediately available.