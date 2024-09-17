Car show to raise funds for Nipomo Food Basket

A fundraiser will be held this weekend to benefit the Nipomo Food Basket.

The Automotive Classic at Trilogy Monarch Dunes kicks off Saturday night with a dinner and dance. On Sunday, a free car show will be open to the public.

"Because we've had such a good turnout with the car participants as well as the vendors and our members and local community members, we really feel this is going to be a great show, and it just brings the community together for a good cause," said Karen Anderson, Automotive Classic co-founder.

Annually, the Automotive Classic generates over $50,000 a year for the Food Basket, according to organizers.

Click here for a full lineup of events.