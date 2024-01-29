Watch Now
Central Coast wedding vendors gather Sunday for Nipomo's Annual Wedding Games

All proceeds go to the Special Olympics
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 28, 2024
Wedding vendors from all over the Central Coast gathered at Nipomo's Dana Powers House and Barn for the Annual Wedding Games on Sunday.

For almost a decade, nearly 100 hundred wedding vendors have been coming together once a year to create teams and compete for a big trophy.

All proceeds go to the Special Olympics.

KSBY stopped by Sunday's event which ran from noon to 3 p.m. and spoke to Brittany Guzman, a wedding organizer for Wedding Games in San Luis Obispo.

"We are all local wedding vendors that come together to host the Special Olympic organization to give back to them," Guzman said.

Dana Powers House and Barn is located on Mehlschau Rd. in Nipomo.

