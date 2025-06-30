Community members enjoy vibrant flower displays at OrchidFest 2025

Colorful flowers filled Olympic Hall at Nipomo High School this weekend during OrchidFest 2025.

The annual event invited community members to enjoy bright, fragrant, and unique orchid displays cultivated by several world-class growers.

Organizers from the Five Cities Orchid Society say this year marks a milestone for the festival, as it is hosting its first international orchid show from an Ecuadorian grower.

Attendees were encouraged to pick out an orchid of their own to buy and take home.

"The variety you can see in the show, you're not going to see when you go out to buy orchids, unless you're going to an actual orchid nursery," Chris Ehrler, the former president of the Five Cities Orchid Society, said.

Organizers tell KSBY that proceeds from this year's OrchidFest will go toward local orchid education, conservation, and community outreach.

You can learn more about the local group by visiting its website.