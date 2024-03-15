County officials approve plan to upgrade Nipomo dog park

A dog park in Nipomo will soon be upgraded and moved to a new location.

Residents can now look forward to a new dog park at the Nipomo Community Park.

The new dog park is part of the Nipomo Community Park Master Plan and county officials have decided to move forward with an upgrade.

Users of the current dog park have been having some issues with glass and other dangerous debris rising to the surface.

A San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation official says the current location of the dog park is on top of an unofficial dump site.

A relocation project was approved by the county’s planning commission Thursday morning and the plans are already underway.

“I'm always happy to see new growth and development in Nipomo,” said Mariam Shah, County of San Luis Obispo planning commissioner. “Especially when it comes to a dog park, so I was happy to be able to support such an update.”

An updated dog park has been part of the master plan but was set to be built on top of a popular picnic area.

It will now be moved a few yards to the north so the picnic area can remain.

Dog park users are happy to hear about the improvements.

“We really need our help with the dogs,” said Clettus McDonnell, an Arroyo Grande resident. “I got my dog, Ginger, here today and the dogs here utilize the park as long as they're on the leash. I think dogs are welcome in the park as long as they're not too violent.”

The new dog park will include separate fenced areas for large and small dogs and a water source for the dogs.

McDonnell says his dog Ginger has enjoyed meeting other dogs.

“Well, she likes walking around and visiting people,” said McDonnell. “She stays friendly and stays away, but visiting other dogs, associating with her with the other dogs. And the dogs are real friendly.”