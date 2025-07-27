Crews respond to small wildfire burning east of Nipomo

Emergency crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in southeast San Luis Obispo County near Nipomo.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department says the fire is burning near the intersection of Wildflower Road and Danford Canyon Road in the Suey Creek area.

Officials first reported the blaze— which they are calling the Flower Fire— around 1:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, air tankers, fire engines, and dozers were dispatched to the scene.

At 1:43 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reported that the Flower Fire was small and posed minimal threat to the vegetation, with no smoke showing in the area.

A few minutes later, authorities confirmed on X that the Flower Fire was small and had "no potential," adding that units could extinguish the blaze.

The remainder of the response was canceled around 1:49 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.