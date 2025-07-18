Disc golf course opens at Nipomo Regional Park

The new disc golf course at the Nipomo Regional Park has been two years in the making. Local junior high school teacher Tom Slater says he got the idea and worked with local leaders to greenlight the project.

“I talked with [Supervisor] Jimmy Paulding and I said, what do you think about a disc golf course?” Slater said. “He said, great, let's do it. So Jimmy was essential in partnering with to get through all the legal red tape and all the environmental stuff.”

Slater says the course layout went through a few drafts to keep other community activities in mind.

“We wanted to be conscious of our path neighbors, dog walkers, hikers and then especially, the equestrian community here in Nipomo is important,” Slater said.

Mark Houchin is a disc golf enthusiast. He says it’s great to have a nearby spot to play.

“It's fun, so I can't not come here," Houchin said. "So I come here a couple of days a week, and, you know, I can ride my bicycle here, which is nice. And then just carry a little backpack and a few disks and come out here and play.”

He says the game gives young people another outdoor activity.

“As teachers, we recognize the need for kids to have other things to do,” Houchin said. “Fortunately, this is a sport that any age can play."

The course was paid for by community donations. Once the plans were approved, the Rotary Club, a local concrete company and neighbors helped build the course over three days.

“Without the community and then the laborers, there's no way I could have done this,” Slater said. “I'm just really proud of the community. I didn't have to ask anybody twice. I didn't have to beg anybody. As soon as I mentioned it, they were like, yes, we're in.”