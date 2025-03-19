Firefighters contain flames that erupted at Nipomo residence

A fire broke out at a Nipomo residence on Tuesday evening, prompting a response from multiple firefighting units.

Fire officials said the fire started around 5:50 p.m. at a single-story home on Chukar Street in Nipomo.

The fire reportedly began in the garage but was contained. Eight resources responded, three from Five Cities Fire Authority and five from Cal Fire.

"[Firefighters] isolated the bedrooms from the smoke," said Battalion Chief Ryan Bird of the Five Cities Fire Authority. "They did a wonderful job and they kept the fire contained to the garage, really saving all their personal belongings in the main side of the residence. They did a fantastic job."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.