Firefighters holding training exercise at Nipomo battery energy storage facility

Local firefighters will be conducting training exercises at the Caballero battery-energy storage facility in Nipomo this week and next.

The exercises will run from about 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 4, and Monday, June 9.

“By taking the time to understand the facility’s features and review our emergency protocols," said Ryan Grebe in a press release shared on social media, who is the public information officer for SLO County Fire, "we’re ensuring that our firefighters and neighboring agencies are fully prepared to respond effectively in the event of an emergency."

Officials say the training will include a review of the fire protection systems and suppression measures, among other things.

The project, situated on a 20-acre property near Highway 101, can generate 100 megawatts of power.

Firefighting officials described the facility as "an essential component of [the] region's energy infrastructure."