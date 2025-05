A grind and pave operation on a section of Highway 1 is set to begin Monday morning near Nipmo.

One-way traffic control will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, May 15.

Callender Road will also be closed at Highway 1 on Thursday as part of the project.

This Friday, the operation will continue near Halcyon Road, with traffic control in place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans says delays will not exceed 15 minutes.