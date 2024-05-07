Watch Now
Group collects thousands of dollars worth of hygiene products for locals in need

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South SLO County Womenade collected more than $20,000 worth of hygiene items during its April 2024 Hygiene Essentials Drive.
Posted at 6:04 PM, May 06, 2024

South SLO County Womenade distributed more than $20,000 worth of free hygiene items to local agencies on Monday.

The items were collected during the organization's seventh annual Hygiene Essentials Drive in April.

More than 23 local agencies that support individuals and families in need received the donated items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, soap, deodorant, and other necessities.

"So some don't need feminine products but some need men's products or they don't need toothbrushes and toothpaste because they had a drive, so we're trying to provide and fill the need to each of the agencies as best we can," explained Robin Pisz, co-chair of the hygiene drive.

South SLO County Womenade says hygiene poverty is more common than we think and is often under-reported in the U.S.

