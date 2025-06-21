Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNipomo

Actions

Guns seized from felon’s home in Nipomo, sheriff says

firearms seized background.jpg
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Firearms seized during the service of a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Chaparral Lane in Nipomo on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
firearms seized background.jpg
Posted

Detectives recently seized six firearms from the home of a convicted felon in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they found the weapons during the service of a search warrant on June 12 at the Chaparral Lane home of 42-year-old Robert Ramirez.

According to the sheriff’s office, two of the weapons were stolen.

Sheriff’s officials say the case will be referred to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution. Ramirez is not in custody at this time, according to jail records.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community