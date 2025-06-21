Guns seized from felon’s home in Nipomo, sheriff says

Detectives recently seized six firearms from the home of a convicted felon in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they found the weapons during the service of a search warrant on June 12 at the Chaparral Lane home of 42-year-old Robert Ramirez.

According to the sheriff’s office, two of the weapons were stolen.

Sheriff’s officials say the case will be referred to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution. Ramirez is not in custody at this time, according to jail records.