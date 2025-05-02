Hygiene Drive held by South SLO County Womenade volunteers

The 8th Annual Hygiene Drive was held in Nipomo earlier today.

South SLO County Womenade Volunteers gathered to sort and pack $22,000 worth of toiletries to be delivered May 2 to agencies throughout South SLO County.

Hygiene Poverty is an invisible crisis, experienced at one time or another during the year by 40% of our Central Coast community.

“Our clients they run out of hygiene products constantly. So, it's a forever thing. You would think that $22,000 worth of product would go a really long way. And it does. But I will assure you that come the beginning of school year again," said Rosemary Cleaves, founder of South SLO County Womenade.

There are public programs to help families obtain health care, food, and housing, but none to help with hygiene products. These essential items are not covered by SNAP or WIC and are taxed.

Cleaves says her organization has found that, after food, toiletries are the most asked for items among her clients.