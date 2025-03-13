'It's very important': CHP operation reminds drivers to stop for school buses

In Nipomo, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducted an enforcement operation to remind drivers about school bus safety.

During the operation, CHP officers rode as passengers on several Lucia Mar School District school buses to look out for cars that didn't stop while the bus had its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Those officers reportedly communicated with other CHP officials in the area who conducted traffic stops on the vehicles that violated the law.

The agency says five vehicles in total were pulled over during the operation. Of the five, two drivers were given tickets for failing to stop for the school bus, two drivers were given speeding tickets, and one driver was given a verbal warning about school bus safety.

"It's very important to stop for [...] red lights and the amber lights for the safety of the school bus, for the safety of the children that are being escorted possibly across the roadway, [and] for the safety of the kids that are sitting on the side of the road," Angela Molinar, a CHP Public Information Officer, told KSBY.

The CHP reminds drivers that they must stop when a school bus flashes its red lights, regardless of which direction they are traveling.

The agency also encourages parents to talk to their kids about traffic safety.