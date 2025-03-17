Locals shave their heads, raise $60k for childhood cancer research at annual event

On Sunday afternoon, the Trilogy Monarch Dunes Pickleball Club hosted its 5th annual Trilogy Fights Childhood Cancer event in Nipomo.

Attendees entered a raffle, took part in silent and live auctions, and watched as 10 club members shaved their heads in solidarity with kids going through chemotherapy.

The event raised money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds pediatric cancer research.

Cort Baker, an event organizer, told KSBY that Sunday's fundraiser exceeded his expectations.

“We had a target of $50,000. We're at $46,000 right now, and I think we're going to be probably closer to $60,000 by the time we're done. So, the response has been amazing, and just how charitable the community is is wonderful.”

Organizers say the past four fundraisers have raised over $220,000 for childhood cancer research, which is reportedly enough to fund 170 clinical trials and six months of research lab work.