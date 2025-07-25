New soda shop in Nipomo aims to be a gathering place for families

In Nipomo, a new soda shop is set to open, and the owner is hoping it becomes a place where local youth can hang out.

Cassi Castro is a Nipomo local with two young children. She said there are not many places for kids to gather.

“We really don't have much,” Castro said. “I mean, we've got the parks and stuff, but I’ve got a friend here with a young one and he can't really go and climb and do things.”

In an effort to change this, one family is opening a soda shop to encourage local youth to get together. Influenced by similar shops in the southwest, they hope it will keep kids in town.

Daniel Russell is the owner of the shop, soon to be named Twisted Sodas. He said many children have to go out of town to find a place that is not home or school to get together.

“It's basically going to be a soda shop with snacks,” Russell said. “We'll have the loaded chips. You get the chips, cut them open, fill them up. But the sodas got a twist to it. So we want to have a lot of bright colors, fun music, games, but also have soda here.”

Russell said he wants to give back to the community and getting the keys to his new store is the first step.

“It's a bit surreal, but when you think about business, you think about making money but that was never — obviously, it's expected — but that wasn't our intention behind it,” Russell said. “We get a space to create something fun in Nipomo for kids.”

Hannah Deutch and her mom learned of the soda shop this week. The 10-year-old said she’s excited to have a new place to hang out with her friends.

“I’m glad that there's like a place other than the library and the park that's here in Nipomo,” Deutch said.

Russell said he’s hoping to open his doors to the community before the school year begins.