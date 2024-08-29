Nipomo Community Services District approves Dana Reserve annexation

The Dana Reserve project would bring more than 1,400 homes to the unincorporated area of Nipomo.

Whether to annex the land was the main topic of discussion Wednesday at the Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors meeting.

Approval from the board would allow the CSD to provide essential services like water and wastewater management to new homeowners in the Dana Reserve.

Dozens of locals attended, with more than 45 people on both sides weighing in.

“The concerns are, obviously, are the restrictions that have been put on for the water use as well as a large amount of funding from the developer to put in infrastructure,” said Nipomo Action Committee Director Alison Martinez.

The Dana Reserve team funded research for the district to answer two main questions: the financial impact and whether there’s enough water for everyone.

“There were some good presentations that came out that kind of explained a lot of the benefits and more about the project, which I think was helpful," said Nick Tompkins, Developer and NKT Commercial owner.

Their findings show that without the housing project, water rates would increase by 35% for current ratepayers. The 2020 Urban Water Management Plan’s findings also confirmed there is enough water to support the project.

However, some people who live nearby raised concerns about future water availability.

Nipomo resident Sadie Krier, who grew up with a well at her house, remembers severe droughts.

“For now, we have water. But again, looking long term, which a lot of people aren't, that's never a guarantee, especially with the state of our climate,” Krier said.

The board listened to residents' arguments but, with the goal of meeting customer needs and based on the research, voted unanimously in favor of annexing the Dana Reserve project.

“We’d like to say we're very grateful for the results today," Tompkins said.

Martinez was disappointed by the vote but says her group will continue to oppose the housing project.

"We're definitely not out at this point. We're still going to pursue what we know is right for Nipomo and for the community,” she said.

Residents will have to wait a few more weeks for the annexation agreement’s final approval as it heads to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).