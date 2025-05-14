Nipomo husband and wife both elected Teacher of the Year

Clayton and Meghan Carlson are married, both to each other and their jobs.

So much so, each has received the Teacher of the Year award at their respective schools in Nipomo for 2024-2025.

"I have to say I didn’t really think I was going to win the award. I would’ve put my wife before myself," said husband Carlton Carlson.

Clayton Carlson is an agricultural teacher at Nipomo High School and is active in the community, supporting students with their agricultural mechanics projects and helping students raise and prepare livestock for the fair.

“It's definitely a huge honor and something that we both feel we both put a lot of care into this job, into our students specifically," says Carlson. "And it is nice to feel the reward to know that it's noticed and be recognized for it."

Meghan is a kindergarten teacher at Dorothea Lange Elementary, where she teaches the robotics club, running club, leadership team, along with attending her students' ball games and dance recitals, and an occasional birthday party.

“Seeing kids at baseball games and just around town makes me truly feel like a part of their family," said Meghan Clayton. "So inside and outside of this school, I feel a great accomplishment of having a community that loves and supports my husband and I."

Meghan and Clayton have had students from the same family in their classrooms. In a few years, they will have the first student who started in Meghan's kindergarten class attend Clayton's Future Farmers of America high school class.

Meghan attended Chico State and Clayton attended Cal Poly. Both have been teaching in Nipomo for 7 and 6 years, respectively.

The Carlsons will be acknowledged at a school district board meeting later this month.