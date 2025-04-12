Nipomo Rotary Club tees up for charity golf tournament

The Nipomo Rotary Club is gearing up to host a charity golf tournament next month.

The 27th Annual Mesa Oaks Nipomo Rotary Charity Classic will take place Friday, May 2, at Black Lake Golf Resort. Tee times start at 9:30 a.m. A $150 registration fee is required to participate.

Besides playing golf, participants can expect a tri-tip lunch and a raffle featuring two wine wagons.

Organizers say the money raised will go toward different causes, including providing scholarships to local students.

The Rotary Club is still looking for golfers and sponsors.

For more information, click here.