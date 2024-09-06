Nonprofit seeks diners and volunteers to keep senior meals program alive

Meals That Connect has been feeding the elderly in San Luis Obispo County for the past 30 years.

“Not only do we have a large population of seniors, but a lot of our seniors are low income or they're minorities," said Fanny Arenas, Program Manager with Meals That Connect.

Before the pandemic, dozens would gather to eat at the Nipomo Area Senior Citizens Club, but that’s no longer the case.

"We have not been able to get any diners to come back for some reason," Arenas said.

It’s one of the reasons the organization held a ribbon-cutting event Thursday, hopeful to mark a fresh start for the community.

For people like Al Ferguson, who lost his wife last year, these meals have been a lifeline. His wife used to do all the cooking.

"She did. She was a good cook too!" Ferguson said.

Coming to the center takes the pressure off and gives him a chance to connect with others in the community.

“Sitting at home all the time looking at the TV isn't much fun," he said.

The nonprofit fears losing part of its funding, which comes from federal and state grants, if they can’t meet the required numbers for their dining sites. That could mean losing the ability to help even more people.

"That's why we're kind of doing this little reopening to let the community know that we're here and we're happy to serve you," Arenas said.

They offer free meals five days a week for anyone over 60.

"A lot of our seniors are going without food that they really need," Arenas said.

The group also needs more help. With just 10 volunteers, they deliver meals to dozens of homes every day.

“At the end of the day, it's a lot of work. However, it's totally worth it," said Jess Mallett, on-site manager trainee.

For more on how you can volunteer or sign up for free meals, click here.