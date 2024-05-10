Watch Now
Opening night at Santa Maria Speedway postponed

Santa Maria Speedway
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 10, 2024

The Santa Maria Speedway's long-awaited opening night has been postponed.

It was originally scheduled for this Saturday at 4 p.m., but General Manager David Castaneda says some of the infrastructure at the Speedway is not quite ready.

Instead, the Speedway will hold an open practice session for racers to test their cars on the track. The grandstands will also be open to the public with free entry, but there won't be any concessions or other services available.

Opening night is now scheduled for June 15 with USCS Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets racing.

The dirt track raceway closed in 2021 under the name Stadium 805/Santa Maria Raceway. Now under new ownership, it is rebranding under the original Santa Maria Speedway name.

