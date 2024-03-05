Planning Commission approves two housing developments in Nipomo

Dating back to the 1800s, the small community of Nipomo continues to grow.

“I used to have horses and I used to ride my horse to the bank. It was that long ago," recalled Nipomo resident Sue Holder.

However, long-time residents like Holder note a shift away from its rural roots due to ongoing developments.

“There was no lights, there was no traffic," Holder said. "It was a very rural community. Which is why I had horses and whatnot. So that all has changed.“

Recently, the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission approved two new housing developments consisting of a total of 447 homes -- Mesa Trails apartments and the Carefield Assisted Living Facility.

Mesa Trails would be located off South Frontage Rd. adjacent to Highway 101, while Carefield would be located at Monarch Dunes.

While many Nipomo residents, like Dustin Miles, emphasize the need for more affordable housing in the area…

“I think it's very difficult for individuals in Nipomo to find housing, especially smaller families, for people just trying to start out. That's what this place used to be all about," Miles said. "No 27-year-old should be spending half a million dollars on a mobile home in Nipomo.”

Others worry about its impact on traffic.

“If you bring in all that housing, then we have to talk about traffic,” said resident Myra Gray.

"The traffic situation needs to be addressed. It just needs to be addressed," Holder added. "There's already traffic issues, and so that's obviously a concern.”

Julie Kirk raises another worry about the strain on law enforcement resources.

“I'm also very concerned about the sheriff's department's resources which are already stretched thin. The more housing we bring in, the more first responders we need,“ Kirk said.

The Planning Commission states that the Mesa Trails development will include 73 affordable units and that traffic concerns have been assessed through technical studies and deemed consistent with the South County Area Plan.

Developers have a two-year window from approval to apply for construction permits unless an extension is filed. Currently, there is no definitive timeline for construction.