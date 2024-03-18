Raising funds to fight childhood cancer at 4th Annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event

Some community members spent their St. Patrick's Day at the 4th Annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at Nipomo's Trilogy Monarch Dunes.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Fred Field, a shavee participant in the head-shaving event.

"Our donations here at the Trilogy Monarch have enabled research and also enabled funding for children to be helped out in areas where they need it," Field said. "From the perspective of trials of new medications."

As a shavee, it not only raises funds that researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer —but it also spreads awareness every time someone shows their bald head.

Funds raised at the event will speed the search for cures through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, according to the foundation's website.

As of Sunday evening the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised $44,598 of its $50,000 fundraising goal.

If you or someone you know would like to donate, click here.