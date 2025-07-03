Road rage incident leads to arrest in Nipomo

A Nipomo man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident late last week.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Miguel Solisvargas, 37, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism after an altercation on Highway 101 last Friday.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Solisvargas and the victim, a San Luis Obispo resident, exchanged hand gestures and words while stuck in traffic on the highway. The victim then pulled off the highway, parked on Broad Street, and exited his vehicle.

Police say Solisvargas followed the victim and tried to run him over. After failing to hit the other man, investigators say Solisvargas put his truck in reverse and backed into the victim, pinning him between his own vehicle and Solisvargas’ truck. Then, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was left with minor to moderate injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Witness videos of the incident gave police a license plate that led to Solisvargas’ identification.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Solisvargas' vehicle at his home in Nipomo, where he was then taken into custody.